Nikola Jokic's Brothers Created a Twitter Account to Issue a Warning to the Morris Twins
Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris had a violent altercation during Monday's Miami Heat - Denver Nuggets game. Morris hit Jokic and Jokic retaliated. Tempers flared. The Heat waited in the hallway for an undetermined period of time before security chased them away. Unsurprisingly, things did not end in the stadium as they spilled onto the Internet early this morning.
First, Markieff's twin brother, Marcus Morris, tweeted about the indicent with an ominous "NOTED." Marcus plays for the Los Angeles Clippers and they're not scheduled to play the Nuggets until December 26th. You can just imagine the rest of the world vaguely recalling this incident the day after Christmas as about a thousand more interesting things will happen over the next six weeks.
But it did not end there. This morning Nikola Jokic's brothers created a Twitter account with the express purpose of telling Marcus Morris to leave well enough alone. Mike Singer of The Denver Post got a text from one of the Jokic brothers this morning confirming it was in fact them behind the account.
Now is the time where we remember who Nikola Jokic's big brothers are. They're large fixtures at Nuggets games who famously wanted a piece of the Phoenix Suns after another on-court incident last season. The NBA might want to make some phone calls today to get out ahead of all these sibling rivalries.