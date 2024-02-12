Five Kansas City Chiefs Who Won't Be Back in 2024
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
The Chiefs need to overhaul a receiving corps that consistently let Mahomes down this season. Valdes-Scantling might be the worst offender. He signed a three-year, $30 million deal before the 2022 campaign and hasn't been worth it. This year, in 16 games, he has 21 receptions for 315 yards and one touchdown. That's included a hilarious number of drops and bad routes, although he did somewhat redeem himself with the game-clinching catch against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game. It's still not enough to make up for a comically bad season.
MVS is set to count $13.98 million against the cap next season and if he's cut the Chiefs can save nearly $12 million. That money could be spent in far more constructive way. Valdes-Scantling would likely be stuck looking for a one year prove-it deal next season.