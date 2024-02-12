Five Kansas City Chiefs Who Won't Be Back in 2024
Donovan Smith
Smith is Mahomes' left tackle, so he has the most important job in the NFL right now. Unfortunately, he hasn't been good this season. Pro Football Focus has given him a grade of 55.4, which isn't good enough. Smith is cheap for a left tackle, he's costing the Chiefs $2.7 million this season. He's hitting free agency and it's hard to see Kansas City sticking with him, even with a fairly strong Super Bowl run by the offensive line as a whole.
The Chiefs need to upgrade at left tackle and Smith is set to turn 31 this summer and hasn't shown he's a lockdown blindside protector since 2021. It is risky to move on from a known quantity but Kansas City has to be creative with the cap space they have and overpaying to keep Smith around is not a wise use of money. The Chiefs are likely to look elsewhere this offseason.