Five Kansas City Chiefs Who Won't Be Back in 2024

By Ryan Phillips

Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs
Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs / Rob Carr/GettyImages
Clyde Edwards-helaire
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers / Ryan Kang/GettyImages

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

The Chiefs made Edwards-Helaire a first-round pick in 2020 and he was part of the team's Super Bowl LVII run. But injuries and the arrival of Isiah Pacheco have relegated him to backup duty. In 2023, Edwards-Helaire has 223 yards and one touchdown on 70 carries, while adding 17 receptions for 188 yards and another score. That's not enough for a former first-rounder and definitely not enough for an alleged dual-threat running back.

The Chiefs didn't pick up Edwards-Helaire's fifth-year option, so he'll be a free agent after the season. There is no reason for KC to bring him back. It's likely he'll be elsewhere next season and the Chiefs will have to find another backup for Pacheco.

