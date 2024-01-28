Marquez Valdes-Scantling Just Redeemed Himself With The Chiefs' Catch of the Season
Marquez Valdes-Scantling has been the poster child for the Kansas City Chiefs' issues at wide receiver this season. The 29-year-old was plagued by drops and not performing when his team needed it the most. But on the biggest play of the season, Valdes-Scantling came up with a circus catch to seal KC's trip to its fourth Super Bowl in five seasons.
The Chiefs faced third-and-9 from their 46-yard line while leading the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 with 2:19 remaining in the fourth quarter. Patrick Mahomes dropped back and floated a ball deep downfield to Valdes-Scantling. MVS stumbled and fell backwards but managed to bring in the ball while on his back at Baltimore's 22-yard line. It was an unbelievable play.
Just an absolutely unbelievable catch to send his team to the Super Bowl. It was only Valdes-Scantling's second catch of the game and his fifth of the postseason. But in an enormous spot he redeemed himself. Aren't sports amazing?
The Chiefs were able to run out the clock from there and can start making travel plans for Las Vegas.