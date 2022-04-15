Roundup: Kaley Cuoco Won't Get Married Again; Elon Musk Is Trying to Buy Twitter; Packers Sign Sammy Watkins
Man with 124 snakes in his home dies from snake bite ... Kaley Cuoco is never getting married again ... How is AriZona Iced Tea still 99 cents ... Elon Musk is apparently trying to buy Twitter ... If that happens here are five destinations for the Internet ... Also he might've broken the law in the process ... Tom Brady wants the combine photo gone ... Terrifying claim of Tesla malfunction ... A meteor apparently hit Earth in 2014 ... Devin Nunes loses CNN defamation appeal ... Powerful 'rivers in the sky' could cause Antarctic Peninsula's biggest ice shelf to collapse ... American Airlines sued by pilot's union ... Evidence of Maya calendar found in Guatemalan pyramid ... Packers signed Sammy Watkins ... Patrick Beverley fined $30,000 ... Bryson DeChambeau had hand surgery ... Clayton Kershaw is fine with being removed during perfect game ...
Tom Brady and LeBron James have an insatiable hunger [The Daily Beast]
Nets owner Joe Tsai is the face of the NBA's relationship with China [ESPN]
Ime Udoka brought not only ‘Coach of the Year stuff’ to Celtics, but representation [Andscape]
The forgotten movement to reclaim Africa’s stolen art [The New Yorker]
Why is NFL free agency before the draft? [ESPN]
We are loving Hunter Wendelstedt the funny and cool umpire [The Big Lead]
