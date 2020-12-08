Josh Allen and Baker Mayfield Leading a New Era of Quarterbacks Who Quote 'The Office'
By Stephen Douglas | Dec 8, 2020, 12:01 PM EST
Josh Allen had a monster game on Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers. With 375 yards and four touchdown passes in a primetime game on the road against an NFC West team, Allen solidified his standing as an MVP candidate. There's still a gap between Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers, but with the Bills Home Alone in first place in the AFC East, he deserves to be in the conversation.
During the statement performance, actor Rainn Wilson tweeted that Allen was his second-favorite quarterback. Presumably, the number one spot belongs to Russell Wilson, the quarterback of Rainn's favorite team. Early this morning Allen responded to the tweet asking if he was assistant favorite quarterback or assistant to his favorite quarterback.
This is of course a reference to Dwight Schrute. And it works perfectly. Baker Mayfield, who just quoted Dwight in a postgame interview on Sunday, must be incredibly jealous that he's not Wilson's second-favorite quarterback.
If this is the future of the NFL - quarterbacks quoting The Office instead of spouting regular sports cliches - I am here for it. Some of his quotes would actually fit really well in the NFL. Like when Tom Brady was deciding where to sign during the offseason.
Would I ever leave this company? Look, I’m all about loyalty. In fact, I feel like part of what I’m being paid for here is my loyalty. But if there were somewhere else that valued loyalty more highly… I’m going wherever they value loyalty the most.- Dwight Schrute
Or how Taysom Hill feels about his skills.
How would I describe myself? Three words: hardworking, alpha male, jackhammer, merciless, insatiable.- Dwight Schrute
Or when Peyton Manning returned to the Broncos for one final season.
People underestimate the power of nostalgia. Nostalgia is truly one of the greatest human weaknesses, second only to the neck.- Dwight Schrute
When Patrick Mahomes talks to another quarterback.
I am better than you have ever been or ever will be.- Dwight Schrute
When Bill Belichick talks about social media.
I really should have a Tweeter account.- Dwight Schrute
Or Tom Coughlin greeting players at meetings.
Five minutes ahead of schedule… Right on schedule.- Dwight Schrute
Or when Mitch Trubisky is benched for the fifth time in a single season.
Fortunately, my feelings regenerate at twice the speed of a normal man’s.- Dwight Schrute
The possibilities are endless.