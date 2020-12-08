Monday Night Football Graphic Turns Josh Allen Into Kevin McCallister
By Stephen Douglas | Dec 7, 2020, 9:51 PM EST
The Buffalo Bills are alone in first place in December for the first time in a quarter century. To celebrate that fact, the Monday Night Football crew put together one of their Taiwanese animation-inspired graphics where the Bills were Home Alone in first. That meant that Josh Allen got to be Kevin McCallister.
As great as that was, I now need to see Cam Newton and Ryan Fitzpatrick star as Harry and Marv in a Home Alone remake. Tell me that would not be incredible. You cannot.
It should also be noted that Home Alone was in theaters when the Bills started their run to four straight Super Bowls. Man, this video must have really brought back some happy thoughts for Buffalo fans.