Jordan Poole Was Completely Checked Out During Wizards Timeout
Jordan Poole's NBA career has been fascinating and he's a character that is often hard to figure out. One video from the Washington Wizards' loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday seems to sum him up quite nicely. During a timeout, Poole was completely checked out while Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. drew up a play, then at the last minute tried to figure out what his team was running. It was a hilarious piece of footage.
Check it out:
Multiple people trying to get his attention, Poole talking during the entire timeout and not even looking at what the coach is drawing up, then at the last second trying to peek to see what was being run. Just ridiculous behavior from a guy in the first season of a four-year, $128 million deal.
It's become clear in the fifth year of his career that Poole thinks much more highly of himself than the rest of the NBA does. He was run out of Golden State following a tumultuous season in which he didn't get along with his Warriors teammates -- Draymond Green most prominently. He was traded to the Wizards to help be an infusion of scoring and talent and has seemed to not actually care about winning.
Poole was a late first-round pick in 2019 and began as a story of a guy working hard to establish himself as a legit scorer in the NBA. Then it seemed to get in his head. After his breakout 2021-22 season in which he scored 18.5 points per game, Poole got cocky and everyone's patience with him wore thin. Now he's on the Wizards and big-timing his own coach during timeouts. Not a great look.