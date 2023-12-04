Zach Wilson Reportedly Not Psyched to Start at Quarterback for the Jets
By Kyle Koster
The New York Jets have a major quarterback problem and the only person currently on their roster would need to break both science and the perceived limitations of mankind in order to fix it. Shockingly enough, Tim Boyle was not the magical panacea needed for them to make a late playoff push and now they sit at 4-8 and are contractually obligated to play the final five games of the year. To do that they will need to send a signal-caller out onto the field. Any of them, really. At this point it sounds like whoever wants to do the thankless job poorly will be welcomed.
And that's not sounding like Zach Wilson, who is reportedly "reluctant to stepping back in."
There are three ways of looking at this. First, perhaps everyone is wrong in assuming what this means. Perhaps it doesn't mean that Wilson is willing to turn down his chance to start. Or perhaps he knows he only has a few shots left to prove himself in this league and playing for a punchless, disinterested team is not best for his long-term interest. The final option, presented to you by ornery old football grumbler, is that Wilson is perfectly happy to look an opportunity in the eye and turn it down — which certainly wouldn't help his cause going forward if other franchises care about pesky things like quitting.
This Jets season is truly the content that keeps giving. Just when you think it can't get more sad, it does. Special unit.