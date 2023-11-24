Frustrated Tim Boyle Slammed His Water Bottle on the Sideline After Crazy Fail Mary Dolphins Touchdown
The New York Jets and Miami Dolphins combined for an unforgettable minute of football on Black Friday, culminating in a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown by Jevon Holland as time expired in the first half that left Jets quarterback Tim Boyle throwing a fit on the sideline.
It all started when the Dolphins took over with 58 seconds remaining in the half and a 10-0 lead. Tua Tagovailoa threw a pick-six to Brandin Echols as the Jets scored their first points of the half. The Jets proceeded to miss the extra point.
Tagovailoa then threw another interception with just a few seconds remaining in the half. The Jets lined up for a Hail Mary with Tim Boyle getting the ball right to the goal line where it was intercepted by Holland who beat everyone down the field for a 99-yard return. It was the second defensive touchdown of the last minute of the half.
Boyle was eventually shown back on the sideline slamming his water bottle. It was a horrible half for the Jets new starter despite the fact that he completed 7-of-11 passes. The Jets only managed two first downs and 47 total yards in the half. Yet again, their defense was the only thing that kind of kept them in the game.