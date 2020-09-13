Jets Must Fire Adam Gase Immediately
By Ryan Phillips | Sep 13 2020
The New York Jets looked awful in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills. They were beaten 27-17 in a game that was nowhere near as close as the score indicates, thanks to a garbage-time touchdown and a few ugly turnovers by Bills QB Josh Allen.
New York's offense couldn't do anything right and the defense was overmatched. The Jets took the field totally unprepared and that's 100 percent on head coach Adam Gase. Given all that's happened during his tenure, it's long past time for Gase to be fired.
The result on Sunday was not surprising in the least. We've been hearing for months that the Jets simply don't respect their coach. He's made puzzling personnel moves while also engaging in a power struggle with former general manager Mike Maccagnan, which led to the firing of Maccagnan and the hiring of Gase buddy Joe Douglas. Now the Jets are fully Gase's team and the results show that's a terrible place to be.
Perhaps the most disturbing aspect of this for Jets fans is the team's offense. Sam Darnold is a talented young quarterback, but Gase & Co. haven't developed him at all in two years. He looked utterly lost on Sunday, and his supporting cast clearly didn't help him. The Jets have arguably the worst skill position group in the league and that's not going to help a 23-year-old develop.
On Sunday, Darnold completed 21-of-35 passes for 215 yards, with a touchdown and an interception. Most of that yardage came late in the fourth quarter when the Bills had eased off the gas defensively, including 69 yards on a short pass Jamison Crowder turned into a long touchdown.
Gase entered the 2020 season with a career record of 30-34 as a head coach. He went 10-6 in his first season with the Miami Dolphins, but then authored seasons of 6-10 and 7-9, before going 7-9 in his first year with the Jets. He's a mediocre coach at best. Given how quickly he's lost the Jets' locker room, he's probably even worse than that.
Remember, this is the guy who allegedly has said he doesn't care what fans think because, "I'm rich as f**k." He sounds like a delight to have around.
You can deal with having a jerk for a head coach if he wins or makes his team better. We have no evidence Gase can do that. All he's done in nearly two years with the franchise is alienate his roster and watch his team fail to improve.
It's time for Gase to go. He offers nothing to the Jets but mediocrity at best and total failure at worst.