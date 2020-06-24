Jamal Adams and the Jets Don't Respect Adam Gase
By Ryan Phillips | Jun 24 2020
Adam Gase may have lost the New York Jets locker room after just a year in charge of the team. A report on Wednesday claimed a big reason All-Pro safety Jamal Adams wants out of New York is Gase's presence as the team's head coach. Apparently, he's not alone in not respecting the 42-year-old.
Man, Gase is turning into franchise poison for the Jets. If a player has no confidence in his head coach, why would he want to sign a long-term extension there? Remember, Gase went 10-6 with the Dolphins, then won 13 games combined over his next two seasons and went 7-9 in his first year with the Jets. It was an odd hiring at the time that has looked worse ever since.
This is just the latest in a long line of problems for the Jets and Gase, who seem to be headed for an ugly divorce in the near future. The most recent issue involved Gase demoting long-time head trainer John Mellody into a consulting role. It's a move that was apparently wildly unpopular within the organization. That came after Gase and former general manager Mike Maccagnan were locked in a power struggle in early 2019 that led to Maccagnan's firing in favor of hiring Gase pal Joe Douglas as GM.
Here's the thing: Gase isn't a good enough head coach to be an ass, run players off and engage in power struggles. A 30-35 career regular season record with an 0-1 mark in the playoffs doesn't put a guy in a position to shake stuff up. Gase is basically has the head coaching resume of a young Norv Turner but throws his weight around like he's Bill Belichick.
It's so obvious that Gase has to go, he has brought nothing to the Jets but constant chaos.