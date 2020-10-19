The Jets Need to Fire Adam Gase Immediately
By Ryan Phillips | Oct 18, 2020, 8:29 PM EDT
Adam Gase has guided the New York Jets off a cliff. Gang Green is now 0-6 on the season after another brutal showing on Sunday where the Miami Dolphins shut New York out 24-0. It's long past time for the Jets to fire Gase and turn the page on this horrendous chapter of the franchise's history.
Gase arrived in New York as a former offensive coordinator who the franchise hoped could reverse its fortunes on that side of the ball. The Jets currently have the NFL's worst offense, after ranking dead last in the league in 2019. So both years Gase has been running the team, New York has been at the bottom of the league offensively. It's also worth noting that as the head coach of the Dolphins from 2016 through 2018, his offenses finished 24th, 25th and 31st in the NFL. That's not a random coincidence, he's just that bad.
Since Gase was hired in January of 2019, he's done nothing but create problems. Four months after being hired, he engaged in a power struggle that forced out general manager Mike Maccagnan. That led to the hiring of Gase buddy Joe Douglas as the team's new GM and helped the 42-year-old head coach consolidate power. He also demoted popular head trainer John Mellody, ran off Jamal Adams -- who was the team's most talented player -- and has lost all respect in his own locker room. On top of that, he's completely failed to develop young quarterback Sam Darnold, who has regressed under Gase's tutelage.
This week brought more controversy, as Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams took a thinly-veiled shot at the offense for putting his defense in bad situations. Gase was not pleased. In case you hadn't picked up on it, things are an absolute mess in New York.
The Jets may wind up firing Gase, but it will have taken far too long. He's been awful for the franchise from the jump and has left the team in a worse place than he found it. It's incredible how long the Jets have waited to do what has been so obvious to everyone else. \
Gase needs to go now. There is absolutely no reason to wait any longer.