Roundup: Jennifer Lawrence Steals Show at Golden Globes; NFL Playoff Bracket Set; Falcons Fire Arthur Smith
NFL playoff matchups and bracket are set ... Police investigating altercation between Lauren Boebert and her ex ... Full list of winners from the Golden Globes ... Passengers discuss terrifying Alaska Airlines flight ... Boeing is under renewed scrutiny ... Congressional leaders reach government funding agreement ... Stock futures unchanged heading into important week ... Donald Trump continues attacks on Nikki Haley ... Elon Musk's drug use worries leaders at Tesla, SpaceX ... Jennifer Lawrence with a hilarious moment at the Golden Globes ... Jo Koy struggled as Golden Globes host ... His Taylor Swift joke bombed spectacularly ... Bills rally to win fourth straight AFC East title ... Jordan Love led the Packers to a win and a playoff berth ... Puka Nacua breaks NFL rookie records for catches, yards ... The 2024 NFL Draft order is set ... Dodgers sign Teoscar Hernandez ... Arthur Smith fired by the Falcons ...
The Golden State Warriors are falling apart [The Ringer]
Jacksonville Jaguars collapse will haunt the for a long time [Yahoo Sports]
Ranking all 14 NFL teams entering the postseason [CBS Sports]
Why each NFL playoff team could win Super Bowl LVIII [Sports Illustrated]
What to expect in the College Football Playoff championship [The Athletic]
The field at Allegiant Stadium looks awful [The Big Lead]
Highlights from Wrexham's FA Cup win over Shrewsbury.
LeBron James posterized Paul George.
Good lord, Dennis Smith Jr.
Robert Downey Jr. accepting the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture.
Kieran Culkin's acceptance speech for Best Actor in a Television Series.
Weezer -- "Say It Ain't So"