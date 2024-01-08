NFL Wild Card Round Matchups and Broadcast Schedule
The NFL playoff bracket is set and we now know which teams will be matching up and when in the Wild Card round. We've got the matchups, times and broadcast information for you below.
Saturday, January 13:
Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans, 4:30 p.m., (NBC)
Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs, 8 p.m. (Peacock)
Sunday, January 14
Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. (FOX)
Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions, 8 p.m. (NBC)
Monday, January 15
Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)
AFC Bye: Baltimore Ravens
NFC Bye: San Francisco 49ers
Here's the bracket if you'd prefer a visual:
There are some really intriguing matchups in there. The Packers and Cowboys will be fascinating. The Bills and Chiefs in a rematch of the Kadarius Toney Offsides Game is a great narrative. And, best of all, Matthew Stafford returning to Detroit with the Rams. That atmosphere should be electric.