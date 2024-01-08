Jo Koy's Taylor Swift / NFL Joke Bombed at the Golden Globes
Taylor Swift is at the Golden Globes tonight. Her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, is not because he had to work today. Even though he ended up having the day off. But he was still expected to show up at the office, which doesn't seem fair when the alternative is a fancy Hollywood party. I digress.
Jo Koy is hosting the 2024 Golden Globes on CBS. With Swift in attendance and CBS having just shown an NFL double-header, Koy made sure to work in a joke about Travis Kelce's significant other. It did not go over well.
"The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? On the Golden Globes we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift. I swear."
Honestly, it's a decent observation, but as you can tell by the crowd reaction, it wasn't a great laugh line. And Swift taking a stone-faced sip of champagne certainly didn't help him sell it. The worst part is that we missed Kelce's reaction. Imagine the headlines.