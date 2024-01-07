Las Vegas Raiders Very Expensive, Super Bowl Hosting Grass Field Looks Like Garbage
The Las Vegas Raiders host the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium in Week 18 and the field looks like garbage. The stadium, which hosts the Super Bowl in a little over a month, appears to have a bunch of dead grass in the end zone. Under normal circumstances, some dead grass in Las Vegas wouldn't be that surprising, but Allegiant Stadium cost about two billion dollars and shouldn't there be procedures in place to keep the natural grass, well, alive?
For a little background on the Allegiant grass, you can check out this video. If you jump to the 3:13 mark you'll see how the tray the Raiders field lives on that gets pushed outside whenever UNLV has a game and then rolls back in for Raiders games.
So they know how to store the grass, but they don't appear to know how to take care of the grass. We could be headed for another Wizard of Sod episode at the Super Bowl for the second straight year. Is it too much for Super Bowl host sites to have fully functional football fields? What if Usher blows out his knee at halftime? This could be a disaster.
Even though the Raiders had another bad season and had to fire another head coach, at least Mark Davis was going to get to throw a big party at the end of the year. Rich guys love hosting big parties and there aren't many bigger than the Super Bowl. Now he's going to have to spend the next few weeks asking legitimate questions about the venue.