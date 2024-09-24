Jayson Tatum reveals the ‘happiest person in the world’ about his Olympic benching
By Joe Lago
One man's trash is another man's treasure. One man's misfortune is another man's opportunity.
Getting benched at the Paris Olympics was painfully disappointing for Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum. However, the controversy was an absolute blessing for Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla.
Tatum's lack of playing time with Team USA will surely drive the five-time All-Star to take out his frustration on the rest of the NBA this season. A Tatum revenge tour would be welcomed by Muzzulla, who otherwise would be faced with the difficult task of summoning inspiration for a title repeat.
So it's no surprise Mazzulla was delighted about Tatum's lack of minutes at the Summer Games from USA head coach Steve Kerr.
"I talked to Joe a lot," Tatum said during the Celtics' media day on Tuesday. "Joe was probably the happiest person in the world that I didn’t win Finals MVP and I didn’t play in two of the games at the Olympics.
"That was odd. But if you know Joe, it makes sense.”
Tatum said he didn't need any extra motivation to defend the Celtics' championship, the franchise's record-setting 18th. He wasn't going to "give anybody, in particular, credit that they're motivating me to come into the season."
"It was a unique circumstance, something I haven't experienced before in my playing career, but I'm a believer that everything happens for a reason," Tatum said. "I was coming off a championship, the highest of the highs, cover of 2K and new contract. And then that happened.
"Whatever the reason is, I haven't figured out yet, but I am a believer that everything does happen for a reason."
In USA's six games, Tatum logged just 71 minutes and averaged 5.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists, well below his 2023-24 NBA season averages of 26.9 points, 8.1 boards and 4.9 assists. He still came away with a second Olympic gold medal, which Tatum cherishes despite being the odd-man out in Kerr's "math problem" with rotation minutes.
"But it was a good experience," Tatum said. "We won the gold medal. I won my second one. I was around some of the best players to ever play the game on a daily basis and build some friendships."
