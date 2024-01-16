Taylor Swift's Boyfriend's Podcast Co-Host Retires
Jason Kelce, one of the sexiest men alive, told his Philadelphia Eagles teammates on Monday evening that he was retiring. Don't worry about the 36-year old though, he now has more time to spend with his family. And by "spend time with his family" I mean record podcasts with his brother, Travis Kelce.
While the game of football given Kelce more than most people can dream of, the content game is not something you can do part-time and the NFL was probably getting in the way. Watching his younger brother miss out on multiple date nights with his girlfriend over the last couple months because work got in the way was probably the final straw, but he didn't specifically say that.
Kelce was visibly emotional on Monday night as the Eagles were eliminated from the playoffs by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. You can see him here looking sad that the Eagles barely put up a fight against the Bucs and finished the season losing six of their final seven games.
Now that he's retired, every network (and streaming app) that has NFL rights should be lining up for his services. He's an all-time great football player with a great personality who has gained a whole other level of fame recently thanks to his brother dating Taylor Swift. A year ago he was one of the best centers in NFL history, now he's a legitimate celebrity and the first podcaster to ever be called "sexy." The sky is the limit.