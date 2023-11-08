Taylor Swift's Boyfriend's Podcaster Brother Now One of the Sexiest Men Alive
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's budding romance has been one of the most dominant and defining storylines of the 2023 NFL season. News of their every move has been closely monitored by both football fans and Swifties alike, no matter how little either group previously cared about the other.
What's been most surprising to me, as an interested observer and chronicler of this entire circus, is how those those around the couple have ended up in the spotlight or under the microscope. If someone goes to a game with Swift or goes to her house to watch the Chiefs, it's a story. It seems obvious that Swift sitting next to Donna Kelce would become a thing or how she bonded with Brittany Mahomes would make for good tabloid fodder, but we've crossed over to the point where Swifties are now aware of Bernie Kosar for a reason that still isn't even clear to me.
But what's been really weird to see is how Jason Kelce and his family have become such a big part of this. Jason, as a brother, podcast co-host and fellow football player, has found himself being asked to comment on the relationship since the very beginning. Meanwhile, his wife Kylie has become a regular subject of celebrity-focused online journalism. While it's not entirely new to see her somewhere like PEOPLE, US Weekly breaking down her "relatable" gameday outfits, seems like a step up in coverage.
And then there's this.
Jason Kelce will be featured in PEOPLE's 2023 Sexiest Man Alive issue alongside Patrick Dempsey, Usher, Pedro Pascal, Timothée Chalamet, Lenny Kravitz and more. Per PEOPLE:
Despite soaring fame from his New Heights podcast with brother Travis and his Prime Video documentary, the Philadelphia Eagles’ star center, 36, keeps it real as a husband and father of three: “We’re just trying to have fun.”
Folks, if you thought the reaction to women telling the men in their lives that Taylor Swift put Travis Kelce on the map were amusing, make sure you hit record before telling some dude that the man at the tip of the Tush Push is one of the sexiest men alive because of soaring fame associated with his podcast.
This certainly has nothing to do with his brother dating Taylor Swift. It's just that celebrity gossip magazines and their audiences are more interested in the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive line than ever before. Which, if true, means my idea for a Magic Mike spin-off series staring Lane Johnson, Tra Thomas and Jon Runyan suddenly sounds like it could become a reality. All because of a rising podcaster.