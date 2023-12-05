Jaguars Fan Could Not Believe Crucial Holding Call That Turned Victory into Defeat
By Kyle Koster
It's been a really rough few days for the sports fans of Northern Florida. On Sunday they found out that their undefeated Florida State Seminoles did not do enough to make the College Football Playoff. Then the Jacksonville Jaguars were given the opportunity to play on Monday Night Football for the first time since Foster The People dropped Pumped Up Kicks and failed to capitalize on the stage and the chance to take firm control of the AFC. Trevor Lawrence went down with an injury and had to be replaced by C.J. Beathard, who actually performed quite well and seemed to set the team up for an overtime victory when he scrambled around and completed a pass that would have put the Jags inside the 5-yard line.
But those pesky officials had to adhere to the letter of the law and call a holding penalty. It was a soul-crushing moment and ESPN's production truck was johnny on the spot to showcase the fan who could most accurately convey the emotion of the moment.
We've all been there. At the highest of highs only to crash to the depths of despair because a large man held onto another large man to aggressively. Only sports can do this.