Trevor Lawrence Suffered an Ugly Leg Injury, Jaguars Didn't Cart Him Off the Field
The NFL has another major quarterback injury to deal with. During Monday night's matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered what looked to be a nasty lower leg injury. He couldn't leave the field under his own power and was helped to the locker room.
Lawrence was injured as the Jaguars faced third-and-11 from Cincinnati's 23-yard line with 5:43 remaining in a 28-28 game. As he dropped back to pass, left tackle Walker Little stepped on Lawrence's right leg and the quarterback went down in a heap and was sacked for a seven-yard loss.
Here's footage of the play:
As you can see, Lawrence tried to get up and immediately fell back down, then threw his helmet in anger.
Here's a close-up:
It appeared he twisted his ankle under him.
Lawrence was not happy about it:
Here's footage of Lawrence being helped off the field:
Jaguars fans were in disbelief:
Here's hoping the injury isn't as bad as it look.
As if to add insult to the whole thing, Jags kicker Brandon McManus missed a 48-yard field goal in the next play.