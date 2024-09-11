Is Robert Kraft jealous of Jerry Jones' Hall of Fame induction?
By Max Weisman
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017, and it reportedly had New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft a little ticked off.
According to Don Van Natta of ESPN, Kraft reportedly complained about Jones' lack of recent success on the football field as a reason the owner shouldn't have got in.
"He hasn't been to the NFC title game in two decades and he gets in?" Kraft reportedly told a confidant. "How does that work?"
Kraft believed his work growing the league through media and labor deals and getting more eyes on the league due to the Patriots 20-year dynasty was enough to get the nod in 2017, a year after San Francisco 49ers former owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr. was inducted. Instead, Jones got the nod and Kraft felt like the league was saying Jones is more responsible for the league's success.
Kraft bought the Patriots in 1994 and was the owner through the franchise's greatest period of success. Under Kraft's ownership, the Patriots have made 10 Super Bowls and won six, but without Tom Brady New England has gone through some tough seasons. The Patriots have made the playoffs once in the four years post-Brady and haven't made the AFC Championship since the 2018 season.
After not being inducted last year, former Indianapolis Colts general manager Bill Polian was shocked.
"There's no box that Bob Kraft doesn't check to get into the Hall of Fame," Polian, who has argued on behalf of Kraft's induction, said. "When he didn't get in last year, I lost sleep over it. I'm still sick at heart about it."
According to Van Natta's reporting, Hall of Fame voters told ESPN that multiple Patriots cheating scandals and Kraft's dismissed charges after twice visiting a massage parlor in Florida have contributed to Kraft not yet being inducted.
Kraft will once again be considered for the Hall of Fame in early October, and thanks to a decision made by the committee he won't be pitted against coaches. Kraft feels it's past time for him to be honored with a gold jacket.
