Roundup: Emma Watson Almost Quit Harry Potter; Twitter Bans Marjorie Taylor Greene; Bengals Clinch AFC North
Powerball jackpot jumps over $522 million ... Twitter permanently suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene ... NASA taking its time deploying James Webb space telescope ... Stock futures rise heading into Monday ... Child tax credit's extra help ends ... Flight cancellations are piling up ... Omicron is taking a toll on businesses ... "Spider-Man: No Way Home" soars past $600 million domestically ... Emma Watson almost quit Harry Potter series ... Bengals clinched the AFC North ... Ja'Marr Chase broke the single-game rookie receiving record ... Raiders scored a huge win over the Colts ... Antonio Brown melted down mid-game ... And Bruce Arians is done with him ... Josh Allen and the Bills inched closer to an AFC East title ... Texas A&M landed big-time linebacker Harold Perkins ...
