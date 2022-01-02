Bruce Arians Says Antonio Brown Is 'No Longer a Buc'
Antonio Brown's crazy tantrum during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 28-24 win over the New York Jets will apparently have some severe consequences.
After Brown ripped off his pads and jersey and left the field in the middle of a Bucs possession, Bruce Arians has now said the former All-Pro wideout is no longer a member of the franchise.
Here's Arians discussing the situation during Sunday's post-game press conference:
Arians had reportedly benched Brown shortly before his tantrum. The 33-year-old had three catches for 26 yards before his meltdown.
After his benching, Brown stomped around on the sidelines before finally taking off his jersey and pads, jogging along the sideline, behind the end zone, where he waved to the crowd before jogging off the field back to the locker room.
It was an insane scene and has now led to Brown no longer being a part of the organization. It appears not even his friendship with Tom Brady can save Brown this time. And you have to think this is the last time we see him in the NFL.