Eagles Fans Brawl in Casino During Super Bowl vs. Chiefs
The Philadelphia Eagles came up short in Super Bowl LVII last night to the Kansas City Chiefs. The game was lost in the final two minutes, thanks in large part to a timely flag that gave the Chiefs the game-winning first down. To that point, however, things had generally been going very well for the Birds. This does not mean the Philly faithful were resting easy.
Take this video of a bunch of Eagles fans brawling in a casino in the middle of the game as proof.
Not great for anybody involved. Especially given a casino is one of the worst places you can start a large brawl due to all of the very expensive machines scattered about. No Eagles fans won last night, it seems.