Please Do Not Hit Draymond Green in the Face
Draymond Green would like to speak to the manager. Following the Golden State Warriors' 134-120 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on TNT Tuesday night, Green went off on the unfair officiating that keeps getting him suspended while opponents apparently hit him repeatedly and with immunity.
“It's a bit frustrating. Like, Austin gashed, gashed his elbow and and hit me. And there's no foul. I get hit in the face every single game, and I get no foul call. I hit somebody in the face, I get thrown into jail. But when I get hit in the face, we don’t see it. I get hit in the face every single nice. I’m not sure one time it’s been called. But I f-cking blow my breath on somebody, and they’re reviewing it for a flagrant foul. I don't get it. It's crazy."
Just a staggering lack of self-awareness. First of all, let's look at the play in question. That sure doesn't look intentional by Reaves, but Draymond feels like he gashed him and that's his right. When someone hits you in the face, you are allowed to be emotional about it.
While Green didn't suffer any broken bones or bleed, Reavse does appear to apologize in this clip showing Green getting escorted back to the bench.
As for the rest of his quote, it's worthy of a Fire Joe Morgan-style breakdown because holy heck, dude.
"I hit somebody in the face, I get thrown under the jail." Draymond literally punched a teammate in the face - on camera - during training camp in October 2022. If by "getting thrown under the jail" he means he faced zero consequences, started the season-opener, and got a $100 million contract extension eight months later, then please, someone throw me under a jail right now.
He has also stomped on the chest of Domantas Sabonis, choked Rudy Gobert and punched Jusuf Nurkic in the last calendar year. While those plays were reviewed by officials during the games, the league office backed up the calls with suspensions of ever-increasing lengths. None of the press releases announcing those suspensions mentioned him blowing his breath on anyone. And the league did nothing when he tried to start a fight with the Grizzlies.
Still, he has a point. He should not be hit in the face. And if Austin Reaves starts hitting more and more people then he too should be thrown under the jail. Green just probably shouldn't be the prosecutor.