Draymond Green Ejected For Punching Jusuf Nurkic
The Golden State Warriors are facing the Phoenix Suns are facing off Tuesday night, but they'll be without Draymond Green for the end of the game. Green was hit with a Flagrant 2 foul and ejected after he essentially punched Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face.
The incident came with 8:23 remaining in the third quarter, with Golden State up 65-60.
Here's a close-up of what happened:
Here's another look:
Nurkic was down for a bit as you might expect. Green just clocked him in the head for no good reason. You're mad because a guy is battling you for position? Grow up Draymond.
Luckily, Nurkic was OK and made both free throws after Green was tossed.
This, along with his chokehold on Rudy Gobert will likely earn Green a lengthy suspension and a hefty fine from the NBA. This stuff just happens too often with him. He's a danger to other players on the floor. Even Steve Kerr seems fed up with this stuff.