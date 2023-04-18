Draymond Green Stomping Domantas Sabonis Gets Internet Fired Up
Draymond Green was ejected from Game 2 of the Golden State Warriors' playoff series against the Sacramento Kings Monday night. Green was tossed in the fourth quarter after stomping on Kings center Domantas Sabonis following a tussle for a rebound in which Sabonis ended up on his. The Internet was swift to react to Green's actions.
I'd be shocked if the NBA doesn't fine Green heavily for his antics.
The Kings beat the Warriors 114-106 and have a 2-0 lead in the series.