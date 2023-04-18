Four Draymond Green Free Agency Destinations
Draymond Green is again the main topic of conversation in the NBA after a retaliatory stomp on Domantas Sabonis late in a Warriors Game 2 loss to the Sacramento Kings. Before making his exit Green egged on the crowd while his team prepared to finish the game without him. Some might consider it a distraction, but Golden State has seen this before and they have won four championships with Green.
Still, he's aging and maybe doesn't bring as much to the table as he once did to offset the various uncontrollable limbs attached to that great basketball mind. Plus, there is the money of rich people to consider. Green has a player option for $27 million this summer, but he will likely want a lucrative extension, which he will feel he has earned based on all that success. The Warriors are already in salary cap hell and it does not seem likely they'd be in any position to be the ones to give him that extension without a considerable luxury tax bill. The salary cap for next season is $134 million. Between Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins the Warriors have already committed about $147 million.
Today on Get Up Alan Hahn suggested that Green's time in San Francisco would in fact end with the Warriors' season.
So maybe this really is it for the Draymond Green era in Golden State. Perhaps the time has come to wonder where he'll go next. Here are four potential free agency destinations for Draymond Green.
Los Angeles Lakers
Who knows what will happen with the Lakers this offseason. Not so long ago it seemed like their season might be over. Then they gelled so well with LeBron injured that some people wondered if he should even return. Now they're at full strength, have a 1-0 series lead over the Grizzlies and it really does seem like they have a path to the Finals. If that happens, they will probably stay away.
However, if they fail to advance or make a deep run this is the exact kind of signing LeBron might want to pressure the franchise into. Draymond and LeBron are rivals, but they're also friends and he's the kind of championship-caliber veteran LeBron always wants around. Does it matter that he can't shoot, which is the No. 1 thing a LeBron James teammate should excel at? No. LeBron talked himself and his team into Russell Westbrook. Plus, this is the exact type of place Green would want to play for optimized revenge purposes.
Detroit Pistons
There's always the possibility Green could just go home to Michigan. I hear people like it there. The Pistons have cap space and should be on the lookout for a veteran to go with their young core. And anytime you can reunite Green with James Wiseman who he won a title with just last year, you've got to do it. Throw in the possibility of Victor Wembanyama and suddenly this 17-win team might actually be in the playoffs? What a timeline.
Houston Rockets
Speaking of young teams with lots of money to spend, the Houston Rockets have the second-youngest roster and the most salary cap space this summer by far. Depending on how the lottery goes for them, they could certainly sign Draymond and try to get serious about winning games again.
Portland Trail Blazers
Look, the Blazers have tried nothing and they're out of ideas. They need an established player to pair with Damian Lillard. They have to do something and Draymond is certainly something. The Blazers have some decent young players and what should be a decently high lottery pick. They should also have some cap space. And they play the Warriors four times a season.