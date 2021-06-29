Yes, Angel Hernandez Is Still a Terrible Umpire
Angel Hernandez is at it again. On Monday night he was doing his best to ruin yet another Major League Baseball game, as he made his usual number of ridiculous calls during the Los Angeles Dodgers' 3-2 win over the San Francisco Giants.
Hernandez has a penchant for emphatically ringing hitters up on pitches way outside the zone and he was no better on Monday. He got Buster Posey in the first on one of the worst calls of the season:
He later rung up Alex Dickerson on a pitch that was a few inches high, and area he hadn't called strikes in all night:
Related Articles
Trevor Bauer Explained Exactly How Sticky Substances Work on Sunday Night Baseball
Baseball Fans Across the Country Finally Drinking Beer From Their Shoes Again
Mississippi State Baseball Fans Camp Out to Get College World Series Tickets, Tell Jokes on Local News
Padres Fan Giving a Dodgers Fan the Finger Was Not Involved in Any of the Fan Fights at Petco This Week
Twitter, as usual, was not kind to Hernandez:
Trevor Bauer greatly benefitted from Hernandez's calls behind the dish, but after the game even he was beside himself with how awful the ump was. In his post-game press availability, Bauer walked off shocked no one had asked about "f---ing Angel Hernandez." Check it out:
We've been over this time and again, but Hernandez is one of the worst umpires in MLB history. The league has even admitted as much. He needs to go. I don't care what it takes, get him away from the game.