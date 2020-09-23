Angel Hernandez Is Ruining Yet Another Major League Baseball Game
By Ryan Phillips | Sep 22 2020
We've been over this a number of times, but Angel Hernandez is the worst umpire in Major League Baseball. He does literally nothing on the field other than ruin games. On Tuesday night, he was hard at work screwing up the matchup between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Indians.
Check out all of his missed calls from the sixth inning tonight. Reminder, these are all from just one inning of the contest:
Here he is in the 5th inning of the game with an egregious missed call:
Here's a fun graphic:
How is he this bad at his job so consistently? It's mind-boggling. It's at the point where I'm not even mad anymore, I'm impressed that he can be so terrible and remain employed. He has one job when he's behind the plate and he isn't even in the realm of doing it competently.
This is where I remind you that MLB has actually admitted Hernandez is a terrible umpire. I mean, the league didn't fire him or anything, but it did confirm what we all knew to be true.