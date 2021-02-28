Angel Hernandez Makes Worst Call of the MLB Season in First Inning of First Spring Training Game
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 28, 2021, 3:25 PM EST
Angel Hernandez has jumped out ahead of the competition in what has to be a concerted effort to make the worst call of the 2021 MLB season.
On the first afternoon of Spring Training games, in the top of the first inning, just 19 pitches into the season, Hernandez called a ball on a pitch right down the middle of the plate.
FOX Sports St. Louis announcer Dan McLoughlin quipped, "Angel Hernandez is in midseason form." He could be referring to this. Or this. And probably a number of other things.
As good as McLoughlin's line was, the real hero here is St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty. He was able to overcome getting squeezed like this to only give up one run in that inning.