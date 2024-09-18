DJ Moore regrets actions in Bears loss
By Max Weisman
During the fourth quarter of the Chicago Bears' 19-13 loss to the Houston Texans Sunday night, Bears wide receiver DJ Moore was targeted by a Caleb Williams pass that ultimately fell incomplete. Moore stayed on the field lying down for a moment before he took his helmet off and walked to Chicago's sideline. NBC cameras caught Moore on the bench looking a little glum.
Moore, though, says that wasn't how he was feeling at the time.
"I usually sit on the bench like that anyway, so I don't know what that's about," he said.
X user @_MarcusD3_ put together a compilation of Moore sitting on the sideline Sunday night.
The former first-round draft pick acknowledged that he did not know how his actions were being perceived until he saw some posts on social media. Moore said he did some self-evaluating after seeing those posts and made it clear his perceived frustration was not with the Bears or the passing game.
"I shouldn't have shown as much," Moore said. "But it's a part of the game. Like I said, we were one play away from the game changing. And we just couldn't connect, nobody on offense could connect with the one play or get the one play started to get us on track and go up. It's football. Everybody is going to have their ups and downs and frustrations."
RELATED: Eli Manning leads Pro Football Hall of Fame nominees for class of 2025
Moore had six receptions for 53 yards in the Bears loss. He signed a four-year, $110 million extension with Chicago over the summer following a 1,364 yard season in 2023 in which he led the Bears in receiving.
MORE TOP STORIES FROM THE BIG LEAD
NFL/FANTASY: Carson Steele is fantasy football’s latest savior
MLB: Stephen Vogt locks up AL Manager of the Year with emotional postgame remarks
GOLF: Bryson DeChambeau makes wild claim about Chicago course
ROUNDUP: The Roundup is back!