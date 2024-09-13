What does Tiger Woods' latest back surgery mean for his playing future?
By Adam Woodard
Another year, another surgery for Tiger Woods.
The 15-time major champion announced on Friday that he had undergone a microdecompression surgery of his lumbar spine for nerve impingement in his lower back, which Woods hopes will alleviate the back spasms and pain he felt throughout the 2024 season. Dr. Sheeraz Qureshi of the Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida, performed the procedure, and the recovery time ranges from two to six weeks.
“The surgery went smoothly, and I’m hopeful this will help alleviate the back spasms and pain I was experiencing throughout most of the 2024 season,” Woods said in a statement shared via his X account. “I look forward to tackling this rehab and preparing myself to get back to normal life activities, including golf.”
So what does this mean for Woods and his playing future? Well, there's currently no timetable for his return after what is believed to be his sixth back procedure in the last 10 years. Fans last saw Woods on the course at the Open Championship in July at Royal Troon, where he said he planned to compete in his traditional silly season events in December. Woods hosts the Hero World Challenge, an event that benefits his foundation, and also competes in PNC Championship, a family event, alongside his son, Charlie.
Woods was in New York earlier this week for his annual Nexus Cup and to continue discussions alongside the PGA Tour for a potential investment deal with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.
