Roundup: Chiefs Win Super Bowl LVIII; Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Celebrate; Reviewing Usher's Halftime Show
Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl LVIII in overtime ... Patrick Mahomes wins third Super Bowl MVP ... Dre Greenlaw believed to have torn his Achilles during the game ... Kyle Shanahan explains overtime decision-making ... 49ers will lament their missed opportunities ... Yes, we can now call the Chiefs a dynasty ... Everything to know about Usher's halftime show ... Latest updates from the Israel-Gaza conflict ... Shooting suspect killed at Joel Osteen's church ... Senate votes to move forward with Israel, Ukraine funding ... NATO leader blasts Donald Trump's pro-Russian suggestion ... Super Bowl LVIII had a streaker ... Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce kissed on the field after the Chiefs won ... Niners kicker Jake Moody was really sad after the game ... CBS' news scorebug wasn't great ...
Relive the Chiefs' game-winning drive from Super Bowl LVIII.
Jon Stewart discussed returning to The Daily Show with Stephen Colbert.
The Deadpool & Wolverine trailer is out.
Michael Cera had one of the best Super Bowl commercials.
I enjoyed the Arnold-Danny DeVito Twins reunion as well.
Usher -- "Yeah!" (ft. Lil Jon, Ludacris)