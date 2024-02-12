Jake Moody Was Really Sad After the 49ers Lost Super Bowl LVIII
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime at Super Bowl LVIII in an incredible game. The Chiefs took the victory on a short touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Mecole Hardman. After Hardman secured it and confetti fell from the rafters, CBS' cameras found 49ers kicker Jake Moody on the sideline. It was terribly sad.
Moody, who had three field goals -- including two long ones -- earlier in the game had been really good. Unfortuantely, he also had a crucial extra point blocked. One that made a big difference in the outcome of the game.
As cameras found him, Moody looked incredibly depressed on bench.
I can't quite tell if he's crying or not, but he's certainly not happy. He's just being moody, Jake Moody.
No one should blame him for the loss, the 49ers had plenty of opportunities to take the game, especially in the first half, and failed to capitalize. The Chiefs hung around and eventually closed it out.