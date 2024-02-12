Five Kansas City Chiefs Who Won't Be Back in 2024
The Kansas City Chiefs' 2023 season is over and boy was it a wild one. It included major issues with the team's receiving corps, a Patrick Mahomes tantrum, an all-time amazing play being overturned and a whole lot of Taylor Swift. It all culminated in an epic Super Bowl battle with the San Francisco 49ers, and Mahomes delivered despite everything that happened over the last few months. The Chiefs won, 25-22, on a walk-off touchdown to beat the Niners and take home their fourth Super Bowl title in franchise history.
The Chiefs now turn their attention to 2024 and it should be a fascinating offseason, with a ton of big decisions to be made. As of right now, Kansas City is projected to have $51 million of cap space available for next season, but the franchise has a lot of holes to fill. The Chiefs will have to let some guys go. Here's a look at five players who are unlikely to be back with the franchise next season.