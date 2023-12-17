Patrick Mahomes Was Pissed on the Sideline After Kadarius Toney Caused Another Interception
By Liam McKeone
Kadarius Toney's no-good, very bad season continued in earnest on Sunday afternoon as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Toney had one good play in the first quarter that was wiped away by a horrible offensive pass interference call by the refs. The Chiefs eventually overcame that setback and took a 27-10 lead into the fourth quarter when Toney had another gaffe and screwed his team in the process. Again.
Patrick Mahomes and the offense had the ball early in the fourth in their own territory and were trying to march down the field to put the game away for good. Mahomes found Toney on a crossing route in the middle of the field and hit the receiver right on the money. But Toney bobbled the ball and tipped it right into the waiting hands of a Patriots linebacker. It was very similar to what happened in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, only this time the defender didn't take the pick to the house. A minor blessing, if you could call it that.
Mahomes didn't care about that and was visibily pissed off on the sideline afterwards.
The dam of frustration finally broke in Mahomes last week after Toney's offsides wiped away a game-winning touchdown and he lost his freaking mind for a few hours. This isn't nearly as bad a freakout but it is still more emotion than we're accustomed to seeing from the All-Pro quarterback when his teammates make a mistake. He has always understood the importance of keeping composed on the sideline. But a man can only take so much.
What more can you say about Toney? He has single-handedly caused so many negative plays for his team. It's honestly shocking. Nobody ever knew how many self-inflicted wounds a non-quarterback could cause within a team until this year.
Nobody can blame Mahomes at this point for reacting like that. In fact, it's surprising he didn't flip out even more.