CeeDee Lamb: how Dak Prescott's contract boosted the Cowboys
By Enzo Flojo
The Dallas Cowboys certainly took their time finalizing contract extensions for two of their key players: wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and quarterback Dak Prescott. However, it sure seems like the wait has paid off in more ways than one. Prescott's long-awaited contract, announced just before the Cowboys' dominant 33-17 road win over the Cleveland Browns, gave the team a noticeable boost.
While the Cowboys were already laser-focused heading into the game, Lamb acknowledged that Prescott’s new deal added an extra spark.
RELATED: Jerry Jones hints Dak Prescott's contract will lead to Super Bowl
“We were already flying in with the intent that Dak was going to be our quarterback and that the deal was going to get done,” Lamb said after the game. “But that kinda just propelled us to new heights, if you will. Shoutout Dak, he’s definitely deserving of the contract.”
Prescott’s contract not only solidifies his role as the franchise's leader but also lifts a weight off the entire team’s shoulders, allowing them to focus on their Super Bowl aspirations without distractions.
Prescott's stability at the helm has had a direct impact on Lamb's performance. The wide receiver has become a crucial part of the Cowboys' offense, and with the security of knowing who his quarterback will be for the foreseeable future, Lamb can now build stronger on-field chemistry with Prescott.
The quarterback's extension, much like Lamb's, signals a long-term commitment to maintaining a high-powered offense. While the Cowboys still have work to do, notably extending defensive star Micah Parsons, the momentum generated by Prescott’s contract is already paying dividends. The Cowboys seem poised to make a deep playoff run, with Prescott and Lamb leading the charge.
CHECK OUT MORE TOP STORIES FROM THE BIG LEAD!
NFL: Jerry Jones hints Dak’s contract will lead to Super Bowl
NBA: Russell Westbrook’s 3-point shooting destroyed by analyst
Sports Media: ESPN and NBC expressing interest in hiring Charles Barkley
Golf: 9/11 group criticizes PGA Tour, Saudi Arabia meetings in New York on anniversary of September 11 attacks