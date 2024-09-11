Caitlin Clark addresses her liking of Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris endorsement post
By Joe Lago
Nothing gets past the sleuths on social media when it comes to celebrities. The activity of high-profile figures is placed under a microscope, with the most innocuous activity sometimes creating the most widespread panic or uproar.
Caitlin Clark experienced this phenomenon after liking an Instagram post on Tuesday night. It wasn't just an ordinary cat photo, though. It was Taylor Swift's public endorsement of Democratic nominee Kamala Harris for president.
RELATED: Why did Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes watch the Chiefs from separate suites?
As soon as Clark hit that little "heart" button, it was just a matter of time before the world knew.
On Wednesday, before leading the Indiana Fever against the Las Vegas Aces, Clark was asked what her liking of Swift's post meant. Was she planning to endorse Harris as well?
Clark responded by supporting every American of voting age to register for the November election.
"I think for myself I have these amazing platforms, so I think the biggest thing would be to just encourage people to register to vote," Clark said. "I think for myself this is the second time I can vote in an election. (I'm) age 22 — I couldn't vote when I was 18 — so I think do that.
"That's the biggest thing I can do with the platform that I have, and that's the same thing Taylor did. And I think continue to educate yourself with the candidates that we have and the policies that they're supporting.
"I think that's the biggest thing that you can do. And that's what I would recommend to every single person that has that opportunity in our country."
Recently, Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, drew online criticism for posts supporting Republican nominee Donald Trump. So when Swift sat in a luxury suite separate from Brittany Mahomes last week, it created a furor on social media and sparked speculation of a politically motivated rift. (News flash: They're still friends.)
Clark might be a rookie, but when she was pressed Wednesday about her personal politics, she handled the question like a veteran. Publicly, she opted to stick to sports, leaving the social media sleuths to interpret what her liking of Swift's Harris endorsement post really meant.
Who Clark is voting for on November 5 is between her and the booth where she casts her ballot.
