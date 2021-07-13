Brooks Koepka Claims Bryson DeChambeau Reignited Feud With Comments During Twitch Stream
Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau's dislike for each other spilling into the public forum has been one of the most fun things to happen in golf in years. The now-infamous video of Koepka rolling his eyes out the back of his head while DeChambeau walked by escalated their interpersonal conflict to silly levels. Most recently, Koepka trash-talked DeChambeau about The Match (which Koepka wasn't even involved in) and DeChambeau got fans kicked out of a tournament for calling him "Brooksy."
Since it is the most interesting off-the-course story in the game, Koepka was asked about it once again on Tuesday as he and other tour members arrived at Royal St. George's for this weekend's The Open Championship. He has been more than willing to answer questions about his dispute with his fellow golfer, and gave viewers an inside look into exactly how this feud got to where it is.
They had apparently agreed to not mention the other, but then DeChambeau went on Twitch and poked fun at Koepka for appearing in ESPN's Body Issue. That, apparently, signaled to Koepka that anything was fair game. Via ESPN:
"He didn't like that I had mentioned his name in slow play, so we had a conversation in the locker room," Koepka said. "And then I guess we said something else in the press conference but didn't mention his name in it, and he walked up to [Koepka's caddie] Ricky [Elliott], said something. It was, 'You tell your man if he's got something to say, say it to myself.' I thought that was ironic because he went straight to Ricky. Ricky told me when I came out, hit a few putts, and then just walked right over to him, we had a conversation.
"We both agreed we'd leave each other out of it and wouldn't mention each other, just kind of let it die off, wouldn't mention each other's names, just go about it. So then he decided I guess he was going on that little, whatever, playing video games online [on Twitch in which he made light of Koepka appearing in ESPN's The Body Issue] or whatever and brought my name up and said a few things, so now it's fair game."
That's the good stuff. No matter which player's side you fall on here, we can collectively agree they're both exceptionally petty golfers.
That exchange was followed up by a question about how their interpersonal conflict would impact the Ryder Cup matches and Koepka firmly expressed his belief that this isn't something that will affect their desires to win. Still, even the best laid-plans go to waste.