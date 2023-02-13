LeBron James Hated Penalty Call at End of Super Bowl
It is admittedly hard to argue that the flag thrown in the final two minutes of Super Bowl LVII was unfair. Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry definitely held Kansas City Chiefs wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster, even if the Patrick Mahomes pass was never going to get caught. It is just a massive bummer that such a tremendous game between two incredible quarterbacks was decided by the officials in such a manner.
LeBron James, in attendance for the Big Game, apparently is of the same mind and tweeted out his complaints on the matter shorty after Harrison Butker knocked the ball through the uprights to secure the Chiefs victory.
Now, we can all admit it's funny that LeBron is calling for the refs to let the players play after he put on a Tony-winning performance a few weeks ago while objecting to a missed call late in Celtics-Lakers. However, the man has a point that many neutral fans and all Philly fans will wholeheartedly agree with.
The game was, indeed, too damn good for officiating to dictate the outcome.