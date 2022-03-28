Best Will Smith-Chris Rock Memes From Crazy Oscars Display
Last night brought the slap heard 'round the world as Will Smith smacked Chris Rock after a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith. You may have heard by now. The insane display at the Oscars will undoubtedly lead to some of the most astounding takes we've ever seen on the internet, if it hasn't already.
We aren't here to give you a take. We're here to revel in the resulting content. Below you'll find a collection of the best memes and tweets from Will Smith's slap of Chris Rock.
What an absurd event. It was one of those evenings where it was nearly impossible to force yourself offline. The golden age of social media!