Super Bowl Memes 2023: Best Memes & Reactions from Super Bowl LVII
Super Bowl LVII lived up to the hype in nearly every way as Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts engaged in an epic quarterback duel for the ages. The game will be mostly remembered, though, for the controversial flag that effectively won the game for the Kansas City Chiefs and sent the Philadelphia Eagles home sad.
As always with big events, there were lots of memes to enjoy throughout the Big Game and in the aftermath. Here are some of the best.
Rihanna Halftime Show Memes
As is often the case, the majority of the best memes from the evening were born from the halftime show. This year's Rihanna showcase was no different.
Eagles Super Bowl Memes
The Eagles were on the losing end of last night's game which usually makes for the best content. The fact that they lost in such a painful manner only makes it better.
Chiefs Super Bowl Memes
READ NEXT: 30 Best SportsCenter Anchors of All Time
The victors have earned their spoils. Patrick Mahomes is Super Bowl MVP once more and Chiefs fans were reveling in the moment to the tune of many amusing memes.