Super Bowl Memes 2023: Best Memes & Reactions from Super Bowl LVII

Liam McKeone
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles / Kevin Sabitus/GettyImages
Super Bowl LVII lived up to the hype in nearly every way as Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts engaged in an epic quarterback duel for the ages. The game will be mostly remembered, though, for the controversial flag that effectively won the game for the Kansas City Chiefs and sent the Philadelphia Eagles home sad.

As always with big events, there were lots of memes to enjoy throughout the Big Game and in the aftermath. Here are some of the best.

Rihanna Halftime Show Memes

As is often the case, the majority of the best memes from the evening were born from the halftime show. This year's Rihanna showcase was no different.

Eagles Super Bowl Memes

The Eagles were on the losing end of last night's game which usually makes for the best content. The fact that they lost in such a painful manner only makes it better.

Chiefs Super Bowl Memes

The victors have earned their spoils. Patrick Mahomes is Super Bowl MVP once more and Chiefs fans were reveling in the moment to the tune of many amusing memes.

