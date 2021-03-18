Banks, Fulton, Averman, Connie Among Original 'Mighty Ducks' Who Will Cameo in Disney+ Series
By Stephen Douglas | Mar 18, 2021, 1:37 PM EDT
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers is set to hit Disney+ next Friday. Few details have trickled out so far, but today Entertainment Weekly dropped a real bombshell, revealing that "most" of the actors who played Ducks in the original trilogy will return for cameos in the sixth episode. Six have been confirmed via pictures.
Fulton (Elden Henson), Averman (Matt Doherty), Adam Banks (Vinny La Russo, Connie Moreau (Marguerite Moreau), Guy (Garret Henson) and Kenny Wu (Justin Wong) showed up in a limo and took a picture with Coach Bombay (Emilio Estevez) and confirm that most people do age. If you're worried about whether or not you'll be able to recognize everyone from your childhood in the show, they seem to have that covered. Via EW:
"Connie is a Democratic state senator in Minnesota, sort of an Amy Klobuchar type," he says. "Guy is her husband — they've remained together for all these years. They have three kids and a great relationship. Kenny Wu made a lot of money in a tech startup in California and now he actually sings in a cover band. I can't tell you what Averman does because that's part of the big story line, but let's just say Averman is Averman. Adam Banks is still teased mercilessly for being a cake eater even though he hasn't had cake in 25 years because he's been on a really good diet. He's actually a public defender now and he does what Bombay used to do, funny enough. Dwayne Robertson the cowboy is still a cowboy; he has a ranch in Texas. Julie 'The Cat' Gaffney is a chef in New England. And Dean Portman teaches meditation in Sedona, Arizona."
Eash description is better than the last. Both in the way that they are exactly how you would expect most of those characters to turn out and that they made that one obvious zag for a punchline. It's especially fitting that Banks became a lawyer since he grew up in Bombay's old house. Based on Averman's cargo shorts who knows where they plan to take that character. Anybody want to bet it has to do with Minnesota pee wee hockey NFT's?
March 26th cannot come soon enough.