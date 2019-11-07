Is Disney+ Really Going to Make The Mighty Ducks the Bad Guys? By Stephen Douglas | Nov 07 2019 Tim Boyle/Getty Images

The Mighty Ducks reboot is really happening. According Discussing Film, the show will begin production early next year and air on Disney+. The only problem with the report is that it makes it sound like the Mighty Ducks won't be the actual focus of the show, which would make them the bad guys?

The series focuses on a 13-year-old boy when he gets kicked off the junior division Mighty Ducks team, his mom decides to start their own team, finding players, a coach, and a place to play.

This just doesn't sound right. A few things that quickly came to mind after reading this description were anti-hero tales like The Sopranos and Breaking Bad and Kobra Kai, which focuses on the grown-up bad guy from the original Karate Kid movie. This would be a weird choice for the reboot of The Mighty Ducks.

It doesn't seem that complicated. The kid should get booted from the Hawks and his mom should start the Ducks. Otherwise, what connection does this even have to the original trilogy. Are David Benioff and D.B. Weiss attached to this project? The only way this could work as described is if the place the mom finds for the team to play is the Hartford Civic Center because if you bring back the Whalers, people will forgive just about anything.

This article also made me sit down and ask some tough questions. If this show really happens, what is the target audience? Is it me, an adult who watched these movies a million times when I was younger? A show about 13-year olds probably isn't really for the Star Wars and Marvel-motivated subscribers. So if it's for actual kids or teens, would it really be a show called The Mighty Ducks about a bad apple who starts his own team and then takes on the Ducks? What kind of paperwork is involved to start a pee-wee hockey team and get them in a pre-existing league?

And what did this kid do to get kicked off the Ducks? Did some old tweets surface where the kid called someone a "cake eater," which is no longer considered P.C. in 2020? I thought Hollywood was done with dark and gritty reboots.

In conclusion, The Mighty Ducks is a property of contrasts and Disney needs to be careful not to mess up anything I loved as a child.