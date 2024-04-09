Andy Samberg Doesn't Like Podcasts and Doesn't Think They're Good, But Has a New One Coming Out
The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers have a new podcast called The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast. The group (Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone, and Akiva Schaffer) joined Seth Meyers on Monday night's episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers to promote the launch of the new podcast. During the interview, which took place over Zoom from four different locations and very much looked and sounded like a podcast, Samberg revealed that he doesn't actually like podcasts.
Meyers said he Taccone and Schaffer were all excited about the new venture, but Samberg not so much. Meyers explained the three excited podcasters had to work hard to bring up the overall energy of the show with Samberg simply saying, "I don't like them and I don't think they're good." Honestly, it's the greatest promo for any podcast in history.
Meyers also pointed out that "in terms of rarity, the opposite of an eclipse is a new podcast." Samberg agreed saying, "They basically come out every day whereas an eclipse happens once every 50 years."
On top of all that, Meyers said they had been recording the podcast since 2022 and I'm not sure if that was a joke or not. The show is about their time on Saturday Night Live so it's not like it has to be topical. But it's hilarious if the four of them have been banking these for two years and the big reveal is a half-assed goof-sesh on a late night show video call where they joke about how there are too many podcasts.
And that should be celebrated. The number of podcasts that exist long ago passed the point of unnecessary and it shows no sign of slowing. It really does seem like every single day a new celebrity podcast is announced and who knows how many nobodies have podcasts we'll never hear about. Like us for example. We at The Big Lead have abandoned as many podcasts on the side of the road as anyone.
The first two episodes of the new Lonely Island podcast with Seth Meyers are now available wherever podcasts can be downloaded. Which is everywhere. All the time.