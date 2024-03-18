BREAKING: New Podcast Projects Have Been Announced
Get ready to smash those subscribe buttons because TWO new podcast projects were announced on Monday morning, which is definitely the biggest news in sports media today.
According to The Athletic, JJ Redick and LeBron James are teaming up for a new basketball podcast called Mind the Game. According to Redick it will be a "free-flowing conversation" about basketball. In addition to its free-flowing-ness, it will also be "as organic as possible," because they don't have sponsors (yet).
In even more thrilling podcasting news, Lamar Odom and Caitlyn Jenner are also launching a podcast. This one will be called Keeping Up with Sports. If that sounds familiar, it's because both Jenner and Odom previously appeared on a television show called Keeping Up with the Kardashians which aired from 2007 to 2021.
If you're worried you won't have time to keep up with all these podcasts, you're not alone. Lou Holtz just launched a podcast last week where he and Bruce Pearl discussed players kneeling during the National Anthem, which was a serious problem back when Keeping Up With the Kardashians was still on the air.
Sometimes it seems like there's too much content out there. Hopefully someone will start a podcast that recaps all the podcasts so that the people who don't have the time to listen to all the podcasts can stay informed on all the latest podcasts.